‘Busy day for patrol’: Deputies arrest alleged shooter in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting that happened in the Yelm area Sunday.

They found the suspect’s house around 45 minutes after the shooting happened.

With the help of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement surrounded the house and commanded the suspect to step outside.

“Our SWAT team and Crisis Negotiators were requested, however the suspect surrendered peacefully before their arrival,” said a spokesperson. “TCSO detectives are obtaining warrants and statements at both crime scenes for attempted murder.”

This all comes just after deputies found a “fresh” robbery suspect on Martin Way East in Olympia.

“Busy day for patrol,” said a spokesperson.

