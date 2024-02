BURLINGTON, Wash. — A student of Burlington-Edison High School was found in possession of a gun at the school Monday, according to the school district.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, staff received a report of a student with a gun at the school.

The student was found and brought to the main office. He was searched and a gun was found and secured.

Officers with the Burlington Police Department responded, arrested the student, and removed them from campus.

