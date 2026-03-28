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Burien man arrested after WSP reportedly catches him speeding in stolen car going 130 mph

By Aaron Granillo, MyNorthwest.com
File photo: Washington State Patrol Photo: Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
By Aaron Granillo, MyNorthwest.com

STEILACOOM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A high-speed chase on I-5 ended in a crash and an arrest.

Washington State Patrol troopers stated, via X, that a 28-year-old Burien man was driving a stolen car, speeding up to 130 miles an hour early Friday morning.

Troopers tried to deploy spike strips several times, but the driver kept exiting to avoid them.

The chase ended near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit just before 3 a.m., when the car crossed all lanes and slammed into a semi-truck.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The suspect faces DUI, felony eluding, and vehicle theft charges.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

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