Burien drunk driver hits parked cars, flips car upside down

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence, recklessly driving, and two counts of hit and run.

According to a Burien Police Department post on Facebook, deputies were sent out to a call around 10 a.m. about a driver crashing into parked cars and fleeing the scene.

Just a few minutes after, while responding to the first call, a different call came in reporting a collision.

Upon arriving, the deputies located the car flipped upside down. The driver was still inside with only minor injuries, according to the post.

After helping the driver out of the car, deputies immediately picked up on a smell of alcohol coming from the driver.

Police say the driver agreed to a voluntary test and blew a 0.202 blood alcohol sample later at the station. That is over two times the legal limit in Washington.

The driver was also identified by a witness who saw him hit the parked vehicles before running from the scene and later, crashing.

“This incident is a reminder that impaired driving doesn’t just put the driver at risk, it endangers everyone sharing the road,” the post states. “Drive responsibly, look out for one another, and help keep our community safe.”

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