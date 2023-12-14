Burglars ram Bothell pot shop’s storefront before fleeing in stolen Hyundai

BOTHELL, Wash. — Six people and two stolen Hyundais were involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at a Bothell marijuana store early Thursday.

Bothell officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary at Have a Heart in the 22600 block of Meridian Avenue South at 3:20 a.m. after someone who lives nearby called 911 to report a loud noise.

Officers arrived at the store within five minutes of the call but the suspects had already left after ramming a stolen Hyundai into the storefront and then leaving the vehicle behind.

Police say surveillance video showed there had been six suspects. All were wearing masks and dark clothes with hoods.

The burglars left the store in a different, dark gray Hyundai that had also been stolen.

The Hyundai that was abandoned was taken away to be examined for possible evidence.





©2023 Cox Media Group