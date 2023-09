SEATTLE — The Bumbershoot music festival has returned to Seattle Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert started around noon on Saturday and is featuring 100 musical acts as well as food vendors and local artists.

Performances are being held in sectioned-off parts of Seattle Center and will continue until Sunday at 11 p.m.

To buy tickets and see the concert lineup visit the festival’s website.









