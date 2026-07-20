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Bullet fired through Bremerton apartment wall; Kitsap County deputies investigate

By Frank Lenzi, MyNorthwest.com
Bullet fired through Bremerton apartment wall; Kitsap County deputies investigate A bullet was fired through the wall of an apartment wall in unincorporated Bremerton. (Photo courtesy of the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy of the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
By Frank Lenzi, MyNorthwest.com

Kitsap County deputies are investigating after a bullet was fired through the wall of an apartment complex in unincorporated Bremerton over the weekend.

A deputy found a 9mm shell casing on the sidewalk outside the complex near N.W. Grandstand Street and N.W. Fairgrounds Road.

The shell casing was taken into evidence, according to a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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