Building severely damaged after driver crashes into Silverdale store

A Harbor Freight store in Silverdale was severely damaged Thursday, according to photos from Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

On Thursday afternoon, medics were called to a car that crashed into a building at Harbor Freight in Silverdale.

The driver may have accidentally accelerated into the building while attempting to park their car.

No one was injured. The building was damaged but suffered no structural damage.

The store remained open.

