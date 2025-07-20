Brush fire under SR 16 in Tacoma scorches hillside, slows traffic

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire under State Route 16 near the Sprague Avenue exit Saturday afternoon after receiving multiple 911 calls, according to the department.

The fire, reported around 2:47 p.m., burned approximately 10,000 square feet of vegetation on a hillside beneath the highway.

Tacoma Fire said the flames were about 80% contained by late afternoon.

There have been no reports of injuries.

As of the latest update, the two right lanes of eastbound SR 16 remain closed as crews continue working in the area.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect delays near the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

