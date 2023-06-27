Brush fire on steep hill in Edgewood continues to smolder

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews are monitoring a large brush fire that came dangerously close to homes in Edgewood Monday night.

It started in the 16000 block of Valley Avenue East and burned up the base of the North Hill in steep terrain where a lot of grass and brush burned.

It grew to about 10,000 square feet, causing firefighters to summon more resources.

Because the hill was so steep, crews had to attack the flames from above at 53rd Street Court East.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

Crews will monitor the area for several days to watch for smoldering spots. Early Tuesday, we followed smoke and found flames had popped up in the burned area.

The warm and dry weather, along with the Fourth of July, will increase the risk of fires.

To get an idea of how busy the fire season could be, we looked at data from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which showed June is the only month where above-normal risk for wildfires is only in specific areas of Central and Eastern Washington.

But in July, August, and September, almost the entire state, except for parts of Asotin County, will have an above-normal risk for wildland fires.

