Brush fire slows traffic on I-5 in Lynnwood, South County Fire says

A brush fire along Interstate 5 in Lynnwood slowed traffic Friday afternoon when firefighters worked to stop the flames from spreading, according to South County Fire.

The fire was reported just north of 164th Street Southwest and stretched about 200 feet through brush and trees.

Crews kept the flames from reaching nearby homes and stopped the fire before it spread past the Interurban Trail.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Despite recent rainfall, South County Fire said conditions remain unusually dry, and temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend.

Officials urged the public to use extreme caution with heat sources, warning that “it only takes one spark” to ignite a blaze.

©2025 Cox Media Group