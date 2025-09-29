Brush fire, home shooting preceded fatal hospital shooting in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

One hospital employee was killed in a shooting in Medical Lake over the weekend, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting happened at Eastern State Hospital early Saturday morning. The suspect was allegedly acting erratically and was involved in multiple incidents before the shooting broke out.

Brush fire, shooting within home came before hospital shooting

Initially, officers were called to reports of a brush fire near the intersection of State Route 902 and West Brooks Road shortly after midnight. One caller reported that an adult male was at the scene, making wild statements, including referencing aliens.

“The first call involved a brush fire near the 200 block of E. SR 902, where it is believed the suspect was possibly in crisis, but he left the area and was not contacted,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Then, at approximately 1:40 a.m., another caller reported that a man entered a home near W. Idaho Street and S. Lake Drive in Medical Lake with a rifle. The suspect allegedly entered the occupied home and fired several shots. No one was injured in the shooting.

Hospital shooting breaks out less than 15 minutes later

At 1:54 a.m., just 14 minutes after the previous report of a shooting, an employee at Eastern State Hospital reported that a staff member was shot in the hospital’s parking lot.

“The suspect took the victim’s radio and began transmitting statements about an army coming,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies arrived and encountered the suspected shooter. Within a couple of minutes, they exchanged fire, with a deputy killing the suspect at the scene.

“The suspect was located near the vehicle he is believed to have arrived in, and he was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office continued.

Deputies found a rifle and a handgun at the scene near the suspect, who appeared to be wearing tactical-type gear. Ammunition and additional equipment were also uncovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

The hospital employee died at the scene of the shooting.

“The SIIR Team is at the scene, processing evidence and documenting the scene,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.”

