BREMERTON, Wash. — On Wednesday evening, the Bremerton Police Department responded to an assault call that was then upgraded to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found two teenage brothers.

The younger brother, a 16-year-old, died at the scene from stab wounds despite efforts to stabilize by first responders.

The older brother, an 18-year-old, was detained and arrested at the scene.

He was booked into jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

