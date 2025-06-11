Bremerton police search for person accused of setting five fires across the city

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department and Fire Marshal are asking you to check your home surveillance cameras.

They’re investigating five fires that were intentionally set in the Central and North areas of the city—and they believe the same person is responsible for all of them.

The fires happened within hours of each other:

A brush fire near Washington Avenue on the afternoon of June 10.

A plastic bottle set on fire and placed near La Poblanita restaurant at 6th Street and Callow Avenue sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 10.

A Fastenal pickup truck was set on fire near 9th Avenue and Callow Avenue sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 10.

A structure was set on fire in the alleyway directly behind 253 Burwell Street around 1:30 a.m. on June 11.

A Tacoma pickup truck was set on fire inside a parking garage on Burwell Street around 1:30 a.m. on June 11.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, blue jeans or pants, and was carrying a dark-colored backpack. The person was likely walking from place to place. Investigators believe the person is using some kind of accelerant to light the fires.

If you have any video that captured someone matching the above description, you’re asked to upload it here:

Video related to La Poblanita/ 6th & Callow area fires:

https://bremertonpdwa.evidence.com/.../public/arson3163

Video related to Structure/Vehicle fire 200-500 Burwell area fires:

https://bremertonpdwa.evidence.com/.../public/arson3165

