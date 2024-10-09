Bremerton police search for driver in laundromat hit-and-run

BREMERTON, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of a Bremerton laundromat a little more than two weeks ago.

The victim, 64-year-old Denice Noice, was sent to the hospital with a broken leg.

The hit-and-run was caught on multiple cameras at Happy Laundry on State Route 303.

Surveillance video shows the driver leaving the laundromat and getting into a silver van, then driving through the parking lot to the back of the laundromat where there’s no exit.

Noice was with her son carrying laundry to and from their vehicle, and was hit by the van while walking back to the laundromat.

The driver stopped and appeared to look over, then took off with the victim still lying on the ground.

“I went out and saw Denice sitting in the middle of the parking lot with her son knelt down next to her. She was in a lot of pain,” said Amy McLain, the laundromat manager.

Investigators identified the suspect as 69-year-old Judy Gail Smith.

They say she has no known address and the van was found abandoned about a mile away.

“We had never seen her before,” said McLain. “She had her dog and I had to tell her ‘I’m sorry your dog can’t come in here’ and that basically set off her whole attitude. She was very cranky afterwards, then she was complaining about the prices of our machines.”

Moments later, the collision. And now, there’s a $20,000 felony warrant out for Smith’s arrest.

“We also still have her laundry in our back room,” said McLain.

Noice, who’s from California, was supposed to fly back home – but can’t because of her injuries.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

