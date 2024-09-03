BREAKING: Two injured in multiple shootings on I-5

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were multiple shootings on I-5 Monday night. Two people were injured.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 320th Street in Federal Way. A suspect in a white Volvo with California plates fired into another vehicle, injuring a passenger.

Later there was a second shooting on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle. A passenger was injured in that shooting as well.

There may have been another shooting on northbound I-5 near Martin Luther King Junior Way South in Tukwila. WSP has not confirmed that one but are investigating.

It is not clear if the shootings are connected. So far, they only have a suspect vehicle description in the first shooting.

©2024 Cox Media Group