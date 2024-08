YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Emergency Management is alerting residents near the Terrace Heights area to evacuate due to a new wildfire.

The Level 3 evacuation zone is:

Intersection at Bohoskey Drive and Ewe Drive.

North of the intersection of Eagle Way and Bohoskey Drive.

Eastbound on Bohoskey Drive to Solar Place.

Southbound on Solar Place to Ewe Drive/Country Crest Road.

