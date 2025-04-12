Breakdown of Washington bills signed on Friday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — From increasing tracking of people convicted of sex crimes to improving maintenance of the State’s ferries, Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson signed 14 bills into law on Friday.

Lawmakers behind House Bill 1457 say it will help bolster public safety and how the state handles incarcerated sexually violent predators.

“This is one of the reforms that the bipartisan group came up with that makes sure that monitors to the fullest extent,” said Rep. Dan Griffey, a Republican representing Allyn, Washington.

Washington was the first state to initiate a civil commitment process for sexually violent predators after they served their prison sentences. Prosecutors can petition for offenders to be committed to McNeil Island for mental health treatment, where they will undergo yearly screening to see if they still meet the definition of a “Sexually Violent Predator.” Offenders whose condition is considered changed will be released, either unconditionally or to “less-restrictive alternative” facilities. As MyNorthwest reports, when offenders are moved to LRA facilities, many communities push back.

1457 requires offenders released to those facilities to wear advanced electronic monitoring that will provide real-time location data, notify when a person leaves an area they are required to be in, and notify victims if the offender comes within several miles of them or if the offender has tampered with the monitor. It’s a balance between keeping tabs on people who have committed heinous crimes and ensuring Washington’s process holds up to due process challenges.

“What we’re trying to do is maximize public safety. And not get ourselves into any kind of position where this very-needed program that we have in Washington state isn’t ruled unconstitutional,” Griffey said.

HB 1075 aimed to address the creation of affordable housing by allowing public-housing authorities to finance developments from private entities. Ferguson said in signing the bill, housing affordability is the topic he hears from people the most.

HB 1054 allows counties to bid for contracts for ferry maintenance and repairs. The bidding process allows flexibility, Rep. Mari Levitt says, meaning lower costs when securing drydock space needed to work on the vehicles.

“County ferries are essential lifelines for communities like Anderson Island and beyond,” said Rep. Leavitt in a statement. “This bill ensures counties can be proactive about keeping those ferries in service—so families can get to work, kids can get to school, and people can access medical care without disruption.”

Here are the other bills the Governor signed on Friday:

House Bill No. 1191 Relating to removing vehicle titles from manufactured homes. Primary Sponsor: Rep. April Connors

House Bill No. 1003 Relating to service of notice by mail in cases involving forcible entry and forcible and unlawful detainer. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Peter Abbarno

House Bill No. 1007 Relating to requisites of notice in small claims actions. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Sam Low

House Bill No. 1112 Relating to removing the city residency requirement for judges pro tempore in municipalities with a population of more than 400,000 inhabitants. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Darya Farivar

House Bill No. 1157 Relating to authorizing access to certifications of birth and death to additional family members. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Mike Steele

House Bill No. 1172 Relating to authorizing fire protection districts to dissolve existing civil service systems with approval from the civil service employees. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Suzanne Schmidt

House Bill No. 1304 Relating to the effective date of the filing of a notice of intention with a boundary review board. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Brandy Donaghy

House Bill No. 1361 Relating to updating process service requirements in Washington state for business entities and motorists. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Natasha Hill

House Bill No. 1553 Relating to extending the dairy inspection program until June 30, 2031. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Adison Richards

House Bill No. 1556 Relating to tuition waivers for high school completers at community and technical colleges. Primary Sponsor: Rep. Debra Entenman

House Bill No. 1947 Relating to reducing satellite management agency requirements for simple group B public water systems. Primary Sponsor: Andrew Engell

The laws will go into effect 90 days from April 11.

