KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies say a break-in at a post office led to a series of home burglaries.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday said a woman is suspected of breaking into the Olalla Post Office.

Once inside, she stole a list of homes with mail-hold requests, which indicated that the residents were out of town.

Investigators said the woman then broke into at least five homes.

She is now in custody.

©2023 Cox Media Group