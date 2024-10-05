Brazen package theft caught on camera

BELLEVUE — “It’s just really sad like there’s people doing this out here,” says Emily Zhang.

Zhang is talking about the man seen in a security video, dressed as an Amazon delivery driver, stealing packages from her doorstep on Wednesday around noon in Bellevue.

Zhang says she had no idea what happened until her father got home and started looking for his packages.

“We didn’t find them anywhere, so we ended up rolling back our security cam footage and then we just saw that happen, we’re like ‘wow,’” said Zhang.

The video shows a legitimate Amazon driver leaving two packages at the doorstep.

About ten minutes later, a dark sedan without license plates pulls up and a man quickly gets out.

Wearing an Amazon vest, the man calmly walks up and steals the packages that were just delivered – doing it all while the Amazon van is still nearby on the street.

“My dad was pretty upset because it was truck parts and it was pretty expensive, almost $300 worth of stuff,” said Zhang.

This isn’t the first time KIRO 7 has reported on porch pirates in Amazon gear.

Back in May, we told you about a similar crime in Mercer Island – a different thief stealing packages from a home, including a woman’s Mother’s Day gift from her family.

We talked with an Amazon driver who says there’s a growing need to watch out for suspicious behavior.

“I delivered a package and there was this lady and she was like ‘Oh I’m just gonna wait for you.’ I just stayed in the van waiting for her – if she was going to take the packages or not and she just left, she didn’t live there,” said the driver.

In a statement to KIRO 7, Amazon said, “We’re looking into this incident and recognize that, unfortunately, there are bad actors who wear look-alike apparel to commit porch piracy.”

