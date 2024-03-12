Both directions of I-90 closed for burning RV containing exploding ammunition

Firefighters with Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to an RV fire along westbound Interstate 90 Monday evening.

At about 8:24 p.m., firefighters posted a photo of the flames and said both directions of I-90 were closed as crews maintained a safe distance as ammunition inside the RV was exploding.

The RV was on fire near milepost 42, east of North Bend.

By 8:47 a.m., crews moved in to finish extinguishing the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

#RoadClosure Both eastbound and westbound I-90 is closed at MP 42 due to a motorhome on fire that has ammunition inside. No injuries reported. Avoid the area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 12, 2024

Both directions of 90 are closed at this time pic.twitter.com/eQMBeZ3BMC — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) March 12, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group