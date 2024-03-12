Local

Both directions of I-90 closed for burning RV containing exploding ammunition

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters with Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to an RV fire along westbound Interstate 90 Monday evening.

At about 8:24 p.m., firefighters posted a photo of the flames and said both directions of I-90 were closed as crews maintained a safe distance as ammunition inside the RV was exploding.

The RV was on fire near milepost 42, east of North Bend.

By 8:47 a.m., crews moved in to finish extinguishing the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.


