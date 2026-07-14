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Boeing reports strong Q2 deliveries

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Boeing reports strong Q2 deliveries CHICAGO - JANUARY 28: A sign hangs above the entrance to The Boeing Company's headquarters on January 28, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. Today Boeing reported a fourth-quarter loss, followed by a lower than expected 2009 forecast, and an announcement it would cut 10.000 jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Boeing announced its delivery numbers for the second quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, reporting strong Q2 deliveries.

The aerospace giant reports they have delivered 171 commercial airplanes and 35 defense aircraft and systems in Q2.

The company says its popular 737, 787 Dreamliner, and other programs helped boost deliveries as Boeing continues working to ramp up production and meet customer demand.

Final numbers will be confirmed with the upcoming quarterly financial results.

To learn more, click here.

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