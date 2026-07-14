Boeing reports strong Q2 deliveries

Boeing announced its delivery numbers for the second quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, reporting strong Q2 deliveries.

The aerospace giant reports they have delivered 171 commercial airplanes and 35 defense aircraft and systems in Q2.

The company says its popular 737, 787 Dreamliner, and other programs helped boost deliveries as Boeing continues working to ramp up production and meet customer demand.

Final numbers will be confirmed with the upcoming quarterly financial results.

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