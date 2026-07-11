Boeing opening new 737 MAX production line at Everett factory

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing is opening a new production line for its 737 MAX planes in Everett.

It is a billion-dollar investment and is the company’s first 737 MAX production line outside of its Renton factory.

The expansion aims to boost the monthly production of 737 MAX aircraft to meet a current order backlog of more than 4,300 planes.

The Everett facility provides Boeing with additional space to increase its manufacturing capacity.

President Stephanie Pope and CEO of Boeing commercial airplanes, celebrated the dedication and skill of the workforce during the new line’s opening.

“You all design, build and support the world’s greatest airplanes ever,” Pope said.

Michael Fleming, the senior VP of airplane programs at Boeing, acknowledged the high market demand for the aircraft.

“There’s such strong demand for this airplane… but most importantly, we’re confident in all of you… to build this airplane the right way,” Fleming said.

Boeing and local leaders highlighted the potential for increased jobs and economic growth in the regional economy.

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene noted the broad community benefits of the new line.

“The ripple will be felt across our entire community, supporting more than 1,100 local suppliers and small businesses than keep our regional economy thriving,” DelBene said.

The new Everett MAX line will work in partnership with the Renton facility.

The Everett line will begin with an initial low-rate production phase to address any operational adjustments.

The first planes to be built on this new line will be 737 MAX 10 models.

The very first 737 MAX 10 produced at the Everett line will be delivered to Canadian carrier WestJet.

Pope stated the company looks forward to key milestones.

“We look forward to celebrating the first airplane that rolls out later this year, delivering airplanes to airlines across the country, supporting jobs and economic growth right here at home,” Pope said.

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