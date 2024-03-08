Boeing to negotiate new contract with union representing 30,000 Puget Sound workers

SEATTLE — Boeing is set to start contract negotiations with its largest union.

Reuters is reporting that workers in the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers want better pay and retirement benefits.

The union represents about 30,000 employees in the Puget Sound area, including those who build the MAX line of jets in Renton.

The negotiations will start Friday.

The union is pushing for 40% pay increases over three to four years.

While it’s too early to tell if labor action could be on the horizon, workers have set up a strike authorization vote for this summer if a deal is not reached.

They theoretically could go on strike before the current contract expires on Sept. 12.

KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha recently spoke to an aviation analyst who said Boeing’s past conflicts with the union may be one of the causes for the quality control issues on the Renton assembly line.

Investigations came after a door plug blew off in mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight near Portland in January.

There have been several reports that workers were scared to speak up about issues, fearing backlash from management.

The union will also ask Boeing for a commitment to build its next new airplane in the Puget Sound area, which would ensure jobs and manufacturing here.

The union also believes that the contract negotiation is a chance for the company to refocus on the people who design and build the jets and create a new culture of quality control and safety.

Earlier this week, company leadership said they were confident it can reach a contract agreement.

