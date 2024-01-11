Boeing CEO addresses workers for first time after midair door plug blowout

Boeing hosted a company-wide webcast on Tuesday for the first time since a door plug blew off a 737 MAX 9s in midair last week.

In response, the FAA canceled thousands of flights nationwide so the incident could be investigated.

The virtual meeting provided an opportunity for CEO Dave Calhoun to address employees as he underlined the importance of detail and safety.

“We continue to be in close contact with our customers and the FAA on the required inspections,” said Calhoun. “As part of the process, we are making updates based on their feedback and requirements.”

“We are committed to ensuring every Boeing airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards,” he continued.

Calhoun says that Boeing is “staying in close contact” with inspectors throughout the investigation and has issued specific recommendations for those inspecting certain airplanes.

“This morning, our team issued the instructions via a multi-operator message,” said a spokesperson. “We are working closely with 737 MAX 9 customers and providing the technical assistance they may need, while staying in contact with the FAA as we move forward.”

©2024 Cox Media Group