Body-worn cameras coming to Washington Fish and Wildlife Police

Beginning in September, all Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers will have body-worn cameras.

On August 26, WDFW announced that all of its officers will have body-worn cameras starting September 1.

As the agency looks to boost accountability, transparency and safety, all 152 commissioned law enforcement officers will be required to wear them.

After an extensive trial and review of the program, WDFW officers and stakeholders agreed the technology needed to be approved.

“This program advances our commitment to our core values and our mission to protect our natural resources and the public we serve,” WDFW Police Chief Steve Bear said. “Deploying body-worn cameras to our officers will help us build trust and relationships with all communities in Washington.”

The $915,000 budget for the program was included in the state’s 2023-2025 supplemental operating budget.

