Body washes ashore at Dungeness Spit

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body discovered Wednesday morning that had washed ashore at Dungeness Spit.

The body of a man was found on the beach about a quarter mile from the Dungeness Lighthouse.

The man had no identification and no identifying marks.

He is described as a white male from 20-30-years old. He is about 200 pounds with short light brown hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black swim shorts.

The sheriff’s office has no reports of missing men that match his description.

