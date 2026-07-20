Body of Snohomish County man who drowned in Lake Chelan recovered

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says it has recovered the body of a man who drowned in Lake Chelan on July 4th.

At 2:30 p.m., RiverCom Dispatch received a call from someone who said their friend, a Snohomish County man, jumped off their boat to swim, but he never resurfaced. They tried searching for him but couldn’t find him.

Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the man as 43-year-old Dustin Hauanio.

CCSO says they received assistance from several outside agencies while trying to find him.

On July 15th, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office’s sonar team discovered and marked an object about 250 feet down, but said it needed to further investigate.

About two days later, the Seattle Police Department Harbor Patrol responded with their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). They were able to examine the object and confirm it was a human body. Using the ROV, they successfully recovered it.

Once brought to the surface, the individual was positively identified.

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