Body of missing child pulled from Federal Way lake

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Search and rescue operations for a missing child in Federal Way became a recovery effort on Wednesday.

According to South King Fire, the child was reported missing at Steel Lake on the evening of July 7. The department said the child was last seen on shore removing their shoes to wade in the water.

When the child disappeared from view, the fire department was called for a rescue response.

Swimmers and divers with the fire department conducted a search for the child for “an extended time,” but no one was located, South King Fire said.

A ground search was also conducted in the area.

Earlier Wednesday, dive teams with the King County Sheriff’s Office recovered the child’s body from the water.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time, We want to thank all of the mutual aid partners, rescue swimmers, and King County Search and Rescue for their tireless efforts under challenging conditions,” South King Fire said.

The identity of the child is being withheld.

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