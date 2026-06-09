Body found in Kent woods sparks investigation; homicide possible

KENT, Wash. — An adult male body was found in a wooded area in Kent on Monday, and detectives have not completely ruled out a homicide.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Kent Police Department (KPD) officers responded to a 911 call from a witness who discovered the body, KPD announced.

The body was found in the bushes near the intersection of 94th Avenue S. and Canyon Drive.

Significant decomposition suggests Kent death occurred well before discovery

KPD noted that based on the level of decomposition, the death appears to have occurred a significant time before the body was discovered.

Detectives responded to conduct an investigation, and have not yet identified the dead man.

KPD noted that there were no obvious signs of a homicide, but detectives are not ruling that out at this time.

Medical examiners also responded to the scene and will work to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the man.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, KPD urges them to call its tip line at (253) 856-5808.

DECEASED MALE FOUND - KENT DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING pic.twitter.com/VI5Esd9ZP1 — Kent Police (@kentpd) June 9, 2026

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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