Body camera footage shows ‘high-risk’ Marysville traffic stop

In a post on Facebook Friday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of a Marysville June 29 traffic stop that temporarily blocked all northbound lanes of 1-5.

The incident shortly before 7 pm June 29 when officers received calls of a man driving erratically and ‘brandishing a firearm’ according to the office.

When officers made contact with the suspect on the freeway, the officer says they stopped all northbound traffic to ensure the safety of other drivers.

Then, the suspect exited the vehicle and remained in the middle of the highway. After asking the suspect to comply, the officers used pepperballs and eventually deployed K9 Greg, who apprehended the suspect.

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