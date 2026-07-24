Boat suffers hit-and-run in Kingston Marina

According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a boater heading out of Kingston Marina on a fishing trip suffered a hit-and-run after another vessel slammed into his boat and didn’t stop.

The boat owner said he was headed out of the marina with four passengers around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 23rd, when a larger boat heading into the marina struck the right side of his vessel near the bow, causing significant damage.

According to the office, the larger boat may have been a 24-foot twin-engine vessel.

No one on the smaller boat was injured, and the office says an investigation to identify the vessel that hit the boat is ongoing.

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