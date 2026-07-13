Boat “engulfed in flames” on Lake Washington

ensure their vessels are properly maintained, carry safety equipment, and alert authorities in

In a statement, the department said marine patrol officers found an approximately 18-foot recreational boat fully engulfed in flames.

According to the department, Mercer Island Marine Patrol personnel worked with Seattle Harbor units and used lake water to extinguish the fire.

The vessel took on water and ultimately sank.

All the people on the boat got out safely before officers arrived, according to a statement from the department. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The department said in a press release that it reminds all boaters to ensure their vessels are properly maintained, carry safety equipment, and alert authorities in an emergency.

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