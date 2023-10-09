Bloodworks Northwest forecasts critical blood levels ahead of donation guidelines change

Bloodworks Northwest is predicting a critical level in its blood supply when new FDA guidelines for blood donations go into effect in December.

Of particular concern for Bloodworks Northwest is a platelet shortage, which is especially concerning for treating cancer patients.

Along with platelets -- used to treat liver disease and sickle cell disease -- is an increased need for blood and plasma.

Donors of all types are asked to help, as they require 100 donations every day to meet the community’s needs.

In December, Bloodworks Northwest will be implementing the FDA’s new assessment guidance for blood donors.

All October donors can also enter to win a three-night trip to Las Vegas, which includes airfare, hotel, and tickets to see Carrie Underwood.

More information can be found at bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.

©2023 Cox Media Group