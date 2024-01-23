Bloodworks Northwest faces severe blood shortage

Coming out of wintery weather and a busy holiday season, Bloodworks Northwest has issued a ‘Code Red’ emergency, citing a severe blood shortage.

The blood donation center is asking anyone eligible and feels healthy to fill any appointments and donate blood as soon as possible.

According to Bloodworks Northwest, a ‘Code Red’ is issued after four consecutive days of emergency blood levels.

“Code Red simply means we’re running out of blood. The pressure on our local blood supply has been building for weeks. The recent cold snap kept donors away, which came right after the holidays when blood supplies typically falter. And, Bloodworks is providing local hospitals with more Type O than is being donated locally, which depletes the supply,” Bloodworks Northwest President Curt Bailey said.

Same-day appointments are available at most locations and can be made at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.

©2024 Cox Media Group