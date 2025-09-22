Blewett Pass stays closed due to Labor Mountain Fire

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a 30-mile stretch of Blewett Pass on US 97 remains closed due to fire activity on Labor Mountain.

Fire officials in Chelan County have issued Level 3 “go now” evacuation levels between Roaring Creek and Sounders Canyon.

View the latest evacuation orders in your area and updated fire activity in the link here.

The Labor Mountain Fire is estimated at 11,679 acres with 7% containment.

Crews further north are also battling the Lower Sugarloaf fire at 28,387 acres and 22% containment.

A Level 3 evacuation notice has been ordered for the Entiat Valley and the American Red Cross has established a shelter at Entiat Warehouse Community Church.

©2025 Cox Media Group