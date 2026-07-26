BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in Black Diamond.

According to the Black Diamond Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run near the intersection of 3rd Ave and Jones Lake Road on Saturday, July 25, at around 11 p.m.

Officers are seeking any information surrounding the incident.

According to Black Diamond PD, a vehicle involved may be a dark metallic blue 2004–2009 Mazda 3, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Black Diamond police search for information, witnesses to hit-and-run Photo Courtesy: Black Diamond PD

Police say the Mazda vehicle is likely missing its passenger side door mirror, and may have headlight, passenger front fender, and windshield damage.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Ofc. H. Thibodeaux at hthibodeaux@blackdiamondwa.gov

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