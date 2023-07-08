Black bear eats goat in Bellevue; attempts second attack

There’s a surge in black bears causing problems in King County, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Several latest incidents involved bears attacking – or trying to attack – backyard animals in the Bridle Trails area in Bellevue. WDFW says there are at least three black bears in the neighborhood.

“Bridle Trails unfortunately over the last several weeks has really gotten our attention,” said Sgt. Carlo Pace, a supervisor with WDFW Police.

In fact, Pace says a backyard goat was killed about 10 days ago.

“A domestic goat was taken in a neighborhood between Redmond and Bellevue. Our understanding was it was a sick animal,” Pace said. “The bear did kill and consume this goat,” he said. The incident happened north of the intersection of 140th Ave NE and NE 24th St, at a home Pace described as far from other houses.

But a resident in the Bridle Trails neighborhood tells KIRO7 a black bear also tried to attack his backyard goats this week. Greg Mohr is a therapist and was holding sessions at home Wednesday, when a black bear interrupted.

“All of a sudden I hear my wife,” Mohr said. “She knocks on the door opens it real gently and she goes, excuse me - bear attacking goats!” he said. Mohr left his patients and jumped into action.

“I take off up the hill, these guys (the goats) are screaming past me and the bear is running down the hill,” Mohr described. He said the bear had climbed over a fence and was headed straight for his five goats.

“He would’ve attacked them absolutely, he was going for it,” he said. “”We’ve got these guys, a walking buffet,” he said, patting one of the goats.

Mohr said he armed himself with a big stick and kept banging a structure.

" He just sits there for a while, takes a few steps towards me and I’m jumping up and down like an idiot screaming,” he said. Mohr says eventually the bear left, but was still hanging around the house.

Cell phone video shows it in their back yard, lumbering around trees.

Sgt. Pace says WDFW officers did set up a bear trap after the previous incident that ended with a dead goat.

“We did set up a trap last week, but we weren’t successful in trapping this animal,” Pace said. “It’s hard to trap them. When there is so much human food source that’s an issue. They don’t want to go in the trap if they have easy food somewhere else,” he said. WDFW is urging people to put away bird feeders and secure your trash.

Pace said WDFW has seen a big uptick in bear problems this year.

“In King County overall, it’s been as busy as it gets. it’s definitely picked up quite a bit. I’m not sure why that is – it seems like bear population explodes some years more than others,” Pace said.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping something can be done to address the bears – particularly the boldest ones.

“Oh absolutely,” Mohr said. “He’s real friendly – and I don’t mean that in a good way,” he said.

Pace said if the bear that attacked a goat is caught, it will need to be euthanized. WDFW says bear relocation efforts in the past have not worked – the bears are territorial and will make their way back even when relocated three or four hours away.

