Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50th anniversary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Since 1974, Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge has been a sanctuary for migratory birds, fish, wildlife and plants.

On Thursday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nisqually Indian Tribe, community members, and former and current staff members came together in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

“This national wildlife refuge was created by grassroots community effort, and in turn, it serves the community that helped to create it,” said Service Director Martha Williams. “Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge is not only a refuge for migratory birds, but also a refuge for people. An oasis of wildness surrounded by urban development, the refuge is a wonderful example of what we can accomplish in the spirit of conservation with community and great partnerships.”

In 2016, the wildlife refuge was renamed Billy Frank Jr. to honor a member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe who was a leader and conservationist whose activism played a pivotal role in a court ruling that affirmed treaty rights to half the catch of salmon and steelhead fisheries between the tribe and state, known as the Boldt Decision.

The habitat is a refuge for at least 250 species of wildlife, including migratory birds and offers education on natural and cultural history through guided walks, lectures, festivals and environmental education.

The Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge is located south of the Pierce/Thurston county line and is less than 30 minutes from Tacoma.

For more information about the habitat, visit the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge website.

