Big-name DJ teases Gas Works Park show after more than decade-long Seattle hiatus

SEATTLE — A Grammy Award-winning electronic DJ and producer could be making his way back to Seattle after more than a decade.

Skrillex, best known for his songs “Bangarang” and “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites,” has teased a show at Gas Works Park.

On July 17, he posted on X: “Seattle?”

Fans went crazy, with the post even catching the attention of Alaska Airlines, which commented with ants and mosquitoes emojis, mimicking the movement of dancing.

On July 29, Skrillex posted a photo of Gas Works Park on his Instagram story and on X.

Gas Works Park date lines up with Skrillex tour

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s website shows a large concert planned for the park on Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., with around 10,000 attendees.

Fans are speculating the large concert will be Skrillex’s show. The Seattle stop would line up with the DJ’s current tour, where he performs at Boomtown Festival in Winchester, United Kingdom on Aug. 16 and then at Portola music festival in San Francisco, California on Sept. 26.

Skrillex last headlined Bumbershoot in Seattle

Skrillex, one of the most famous electronic DJs in the world, hasn’t performed in Seattle since he headlined Bumbershoot at the Key Arena in 2012.

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