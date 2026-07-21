Benton County deputies respond to trespassing, irrigation collision in same night

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County deputies responded to a trespassing call and a collision last Thursday night, July 16.

The first, described in a post on Facebook last Friday, started after deputies were called out to the 126700 block of W. King Tull Road, with the owner saying a strange vehicle was on their property.

Deputies arrived on scene and arrested two men, Damon Schuster and Daniel Hansford, for “trespassing and vehicle prowl,” according to the post.

It also notes that a gun was found inside the car, and the car, itself, was towed for further inspection.

Both drones and K-9 units were used to track down the suspects.

In the second case, deputies located a crash at an irrigation line. The collision caused “significant irrigation damage and flooding,” according to the post.

After investigating, the post notes the driver took off on foot. A deputy stayed nearby, and eventually found the suspect, Dionisto Valencia-Birrueta, at a gas station getting into a car. He was then arrested.

The post also notes the deputy recognized the suspect by his “dirty white shirt.”

“These incidents, along with other calls for service throughout the night, highlight our strong working relationship with the West Richland Police Department, Prosser Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, and Grandview Police Department,” the post states. “Their assistance and partnership played an important role in safely managing these events and supporting our community.”

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