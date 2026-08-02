Benson Boone reschedules Spokane concert due to wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Benson Boone has rescheduled his Spokane concert due to a series of wildfires that are threatening the area.

Numerica Veterans Arena made the announcement on Sunday.

The concert will now take place on September 6 at 8 p.m.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted in the region, including the firefighters, first responders, and all those working tirelessly for our community,” the venue shared.

Boone will still perform at Climate Pledge Arena on August 4 as part of his 2026 U.S. Wanted Man Tour.

Boone was raised in Monroe, Washington. Last year, he received his first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist. Boone delivered a show-stopping performance of his breakthrough hit, “Beautiful Things.”

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