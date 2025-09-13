Belltown restaurant makes its way onto best new restaurant list

SEATTLE — Bon Appétit has released its list of 20 Best New Restaurants for 2025.

And of course, a Seattle restaurant made the list.

Lenox, a Nuyorican restaurant in Belltown specializing in Afro-Caribbean cuisine, made the list.

Several restaurants were recognized as part of the magazine’s choice and were categorized by region. Lenox was among the best restaurants from the West region.

Jhonny Reyes, chef and owner of the restaurant, considers his cuisine as part of his heritage.

Bon Appétit says that as a New York native, Reyes “transforms the bounty of the Pacific Northwest into dishes tracing his family’s path from San Juan to New York City to Seattle.”

Some of the other restaurants included on the list are Sun Moon Studio in Oakland, Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement in San Francisco, The Wren in Baltimore, and ACAMAYA in New Orleans.

