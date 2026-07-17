Bellingham police warn of ‘shocking’ hospital scam call

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department is warning residents about a shocking scam call after officers took multiple reports of the calls on Thursday.

According to police, “callers are pretending to be from Peacehealth St. Joseph Medical Center and are delivering shocking news that a loved one is injured and on life support, not expected to live much longer.”

Bellingham PD says that so far, there have been no demands for money, just the news that the loved one may die.

“To what end they are doing this, we do not yet know,” wrote the police department.

Here’s what police say you should do if you receive one of these calls:

Hang up and use the official number for the hospital mentioned in the call (do not redial the incoming number)

Check to see if your loved one is legitimately at the hospital

Do not race to the hospital in fear, as it is likely a scam

If you receive a call and determine it is a scam, report the phone number to www.ftc.gov

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