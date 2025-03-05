Bellingham police arrest 84 DUI drivers in 2025, including a crash into a train

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police officers have arrested 84 drivers for DUI since the start of the year, including two recent cases involving collisions in early March, authorities said.

The first incident happened on March 1 at about 3:30 a.m., when officers responded to a crash involving a taxi and a slow-moving train near the Bellingham Ferry Terminal.

According to police, the taxi driver misjudged a turn onto Harris Street, veering off the road and getting stuck on the train tracks.

Both the driver and a passenger managed to exit the car before the train collided with the taxi. No injuries were reported.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence and placed them under arrest.

The second case happened on March 4 at approximately 8:33 a.m. on North State Street.

Police said a driver rear-ended another car after accelerating from a red light. No injuries were reported, but officers noticed signs of impairment and arrested the driver for DUI.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, Bellingham police are preparing for a high-visibility DUI enforcement campaign.

Officers will be conducting emphasis patrols targeting impaired drivers, with support from the Northwest Region Target Zero program.

“We encourage you to arrange for a sober ride or make plans to walk after celebrating,” police said in a statement. “Evidently, we need to remind rideshare drivers to ensure you are sober when picking up passengers who have called you for a safe ride home.”





