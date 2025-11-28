Bellingham neighbors wake up to FBI raid at apartment of National Guard shooting suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Several people who live in the Walton Place Apartment on State Street in Bellingham were woken up by around a dozen federal agents raiding the apartment, they say belongs to the man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“It’s like less than 50 feet away from my apartment, so it kind of scares me,” said Bill Beveridge, who said he woke up to a boom before 3 a.m.

Rachel Haycox took a picture of the officers surrounding the door and yelling, “FBI!”

“They sent a drone in and then a robot,” Haycox said, “They were going in and out of the apartment until like 5 a.m.”

The apartment belongs to Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Lakanwal, who immigrated from Afghanistan in 2021, is accused of shooting the two servicemembers.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 that several adults and children were taken into custody.

Neighbor Steven Reece says eight or nine people were taken out of the apartment.

“Whoever answered the door was snatched out and slammed against the wall,” Reece said.

Neighbors say Lakanwal, his wife, five kids, and at least one other adult lived in the apartment.

“My son goes to school with them, and they’re nice kids,” Haycox said.

Beveridge said the kids would often play on the balconies.

“There were constant people in and out all the time,” he said.

Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig said she reached out to the FBI’s Seattle office upon learning of the suspect’s residence in her city.

“People who serve and protect our communities, like the two wounded West Virginia National Guard members, represent the best of what we strive for, and we honor their service, sacrifice, and courage,” Mertzig said in a statement.

©2025 Cox Media Group