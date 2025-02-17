Bellingham Figure Skating Club fundraises for families of D.C. crash victims

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Figure Skating Club is hosting a public skate today to raise money for the families who lost loved ones in a plane crash in Washington, D.C.

In January, American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with an Army helicopter in the air near Reagan National Airport. All 67 people onboard died. Among the passengers were members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from a development camp that followed the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

“Please come show your support for our extended figure skating family. We would LOVE to see the rink at full capacity,” the Bellingham Figure Skating Club said online.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Bellingham Sportsplex.

All proceeds from the $8 suggested donation and bake sale will go directly to the memorial fund that has been established by U.S. Figure Skating.

The donation includes ice skate rentals.

