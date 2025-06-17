Bellingham-based hot sauce company wins 5 international awards; featured on ‘Hot Ones’

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham-based hot sauce company is making a name for itself around the world.

Funky’s Hot Sauce recently won five trophies at the 2025 European Hot Sauce Awards:

Seeing Stars won silver for Extra Hot Chili Sauce

Nirvana won gold for freestyle

Stellar Fuzz won god for Garlic Chili Sauce

Superfuzz won gold for Hot Chili Sauce

Chili Librae won gold for Medium Chili Sauce

One sauce is even internet famous, as it appeared on season 23 of “Hot Ones,” a show where celebrities are interviewed while eating wings that get progressively hotter and spicier.

The sauce used on Hot Ones was the third in the show’s lineup for that season, and is included in Hot Ones’ ‘warmup pack.’ It is a 19,000 Scoville heat level and has been enjoyed by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Shakira and Conan O’Brien.

If you want to see if you can handle the heat, you can purchase Funky’s hot sauce online, at some local grocery stores, and at the Bellingham Farmer’s Market.

The hottest sauce on Hot Ones is The Last Dab: Xperience , which featuresPepper X‚the current world’s hottest pepper, and clocks in at an average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units,according to Heatonist.It’s known for its intense heat and long-lasting burn.

First it’s savory, then it’s sweet. Another newcomer to the Hot Ones lineup, Funky’s Stellar Fuzz contrasts the fruitiness of habanero peppers with a big hit of savory garlic and then complements the combo with slightly sweet, mostly tart apple cider vinegar and ginger. It’s a well-balanced flavor mix that makes this sauce easy to use on or in just about any recipe. Try it on seafood like salmon or even on lamb. Just watch out - for a 3/10 heat level, this spice lingers!

