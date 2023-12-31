Bellevue Rare Coins expresses concern over ‘absence of clear progress’ in robbery investigation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Rare Coins in Tacoma is “expressing urgent concern” over the Tacoma Police Department’s handling of a recent burglary.

KIRO 7 covered the robbery a week ago.

“A week has elapsed since the initial report, and the absence of clear progress is alarming,” said a spokesperson.

Staff says they have reached out to the police but have not heard back from the detective assigned to the case.

“We are aware that law enforcement officers work under challenging conditions and that not all processes are within public view,” stated Eric Hoolahan, CEO of Bellevue Rare Coins. “However, the current pace of investigation does not inspire the confidence we strive to uphold for our customers and the broader community.”

The business is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.





