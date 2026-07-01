Bellevue police, fire list 12 schools under ‘heightened watch list’ for fireworks danger

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue schools are getting a Fourth of July safety reminder.

The school district, police, and fire departments are launching a campaign at schools that have seen fireworks problems.

Officials said illegal fireworks have sparked costly damage in recent years.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Bellevue School District to promote fireworks safety and protect our community spaces,” Fire Marshal Travis Ripley said. “School property is not a safe or legal place for fireworks, and we’re asking everyone to celebrate responsibly without putting our kids, schools, or neighborhoods at risk.”

The following schools have been listed as “under heightened watch” after previous fireworks-related instances: Ardmore Elementary, Bellevue Big Picture School, Bennett Elementary, Cherry Crest Elementary, Jing Mei Elementary, Lake Hills Elementary, Phantom Lake Elementary, Sammamish High School, Somerset Elementary, Stevenson Elementary, Tillicum Middle School, and Tyee Middle School.

Signs are being posted across campus entrances, and residents are encouraged to report anyone using fireworks on school grounds.

The Bellevue Police Department is reminding residents that last year, on July 7, 2025, a fire caused extensive damage to the playground at Phantom Lake Elementary.

“While the cause remains under investigation, the timing raised concerns about fireworks-related hazards on school grounds,” the Bellevue Police Department stated.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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